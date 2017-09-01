Woman punches Rocky thief in bungled break-in, ram-raid

Hi! I’m your go-to reporter for sport, gossip and social media in Central Queensland. I’m a 20-year-old sports enthusiast who comes from a family of Aussie Rules players and cyclists. I am a former Queensland track cyclist and have been in the saddle for over 10 years now. I also play Aussie Rules and you can catch me doing a bit of CrossFit as well. I love music and play the guitar, violin and piano and I also sing. I am known to break it down on the d-floor on a Friday night as I love...

LATEST 11AM: WITH a break-in alarm screeching and a victim of their crime throwing punches, two Rockhampton thieves cut their losses and ran from the scene of a Rockhampton ram raid.

OIC Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said a resident took matters into her own hands overnight when two men stole a blue Ford Falcon from her Farm St residence and used it to smash their way into a business across the road from her home.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police were called to the scene just after 8pm.

"Around 8.15 last night a blue Ford Falcon was stolen from a Farm St address. This vehicle was then driven across the road and used to gain entry into a business across the road by ramming into a roller door," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"Two unknown offenders entered the premises where the alarm has gone off. The resident where the vehicle has been stolen from has then been alerted by the sound of the alarm, has attended across the road and has found the persons had stolen her vehicle.

"She then had an altercation with one of the persons and both of the persons have decamped towards Yaamba Rd."

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the female owner of the stolen car used her 'physical presence' to defend her property.

"It appears the altercation was both verbal and physical, she struck one of the offenders a number of times and caused him to decamp on foot," he said.

While not condoning the woman's actions, Det Snr Sgt Peachey said they did prevent anything from being stolen from the business.

"It appears through her actions and the alarm no items were stolen from the business however considerable damage was done when they rammed the roller door," he said.

"We don't condone vigilantism but obviously this woman was reacting in direct response of her property being stolen and while her actions we don't condone they assisted in avoiding any further things stolen from this. A person has a right to defend their property and obviously in this case that was what she was doing."

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said thankfully, the woman came out of the altercation unscathed however he was unsure if the thieves were as lucky.

"She seems fine; I'm not sure how the offenders are but obviously if they wish to make a complaint about that assault we would be very willing to speak with them about that," he said.

"They were heading towards Yaamba Rd, that's the last the woman saw of them. There was extensive patrols at the time however we were unable to locate the offenders.

"We are investigating whether the offenders were actually known to the victim of the car theft, at this stage we are following up on a few possible leads so the theft of the vehicle may have been targeted however we are not sure about the business being targeted."

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the business affected had suffered significant damage.

"The business is out there trying to do its best and the damage that was caused was quite considerable. While they'll have insurance there is an excess there so we're very keen to talk to people with any information about the people responsible for this offence," he said.

"We believe both persons are of aboriginal appearance, both of medium build and medium height and between the ages of 25-35. We are currently looking at CCTV footage from nearby businesses."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Rockhampton Police.

UPDATE 8AM: POLICE are hunting for two men who attempted to ram-raid a business with a stolen vehicle in north Rockhampton around 8.30pm last night.

Police investigations have revealed two men entered a home on Farm St about 8.15pm and stole a car.

The man then drove the car across the road to a tyre and mechanical business on Chappell St and reversed it into a roller door.

Police say a woman living at the Farm St home noticed her car was missing and after seeing it at the business, ran across the street and confronted one of the men.

Both of the men fled the scene on foot and extensive patrols failed to locate them overnight.

Investigations are continuing.

INITIAL 7AM: POLICE are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in north Rockhampton overnight.

About 8.20pm, emergency services were called to a Farm St, Kawana address following multiple reports from members of the public that a vehicle had crashed.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews attended the single vehicle crash just before 8.30pm.

"At 8.24pm paramedics were called to a single vehicle crash on Farm Street. On arrival, there were no patients at the scene," the spokesperson said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

More to come.