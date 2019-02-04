Secret admirer’s ‘creepy’ note to woman

The note asks the recipient to be friends and describes them as 'beautiful'. Picture: Facebook

The note asks the recipient to be friends and describes them as 'beautiful'. Picture: Facebook

A WOMAN who found a flirty note, left by a secret admirer on her car, has since uncovered his allegedly dangerous past as a sex offender, after his behaviour turned "creepy".

Alyssa Rahter, an American woman living in Utah, took to Facebook in recent days to share her encounter with the stranger, and the subsequent investigation she led to uncover his true identity, in a bid to warn other women about him.

Ms Rahter and a friend had just returned to her car, after browsing a discount store late last month, when they noticed a note had been left on the car windscreen.

The handwritten note, signed by a man named "Chris", called the two women "beautiful ladies" and said he had been overwhelmed by their looks when they emerged from the vehicle.

Alyssa Rahter shared her scary experience on Facebook to warn others. Picture: Facebook

"Chris" apologised profusely, claiming he never did stuff like this but he "couldn't resist!".

"I wanted to stop and say hello, but I was overwhelmed by your looks," he wrote.

"I saw you two girls get out of your car and I couldn't help but stare."

He continued, describing the women as "crazy pretty and astonishingly gorgeous" and asking for them to text him and be friends.

"You made my day and give me a reason to live," he wrote. "Please don't get offended. This little note is meant to be cute and fun."

The note begs the recipient not to be offended and says he “never does this”. Picture: Facebook

Clearly flattered, Ms Rahter said she contacted "Chris", curious to know more about him.

"I texted him, he seemed a little off, so we had the idea to try and find him," Ms Rahter said.

She added screenshots of her text conversation with the man, which became increasingly strange.

"Lol you left us a note. Pic?" Ms Rahter wrote.

"Chris" responded immediately: "Well, I'm kinda nervous! I'm attractive, but you two are f*cking incredible! … Your (sic) both kinda out of my league, lol. Honestly I didn't think you'd text," he wrote.

The texts between Ms Rahter and 'Chris' become increasingly more intense. Picture: Facebook

Soon enough, "Chris" was asking Ms Rahter if she wanted a "sugar daddy", offering to take her shopping at "Nordstroms, Dillards, Bath and Body Works, Zumuiez, Bed Bath and Beyond and Victoria's Secret".

"We can go to Victoria's Secret, but I get to see whatever I buy you, lol," he wrote.

"I spent $700 just this week on a girl I started talking to a week ago."

Several days later, Chris' messages became more frequent and suggestive.

"Good morning! Did I scare you?" he wrote. "Did you think about me at all? You're so beautiful. I had a dream about you."

That's when Ms Rahter knew something was wrong.

Chris' behaviour soon became increasingly intense. Picture: Facebook

After digging around, Ms Rahter claimed she identified "Chris" as 39-year-old registered sex offender Leland Christopher Bowers.

"In the text messages you can see how he's very pushy, and will tell you what he thinks you want to hear, and even makes some very inappropriate sexual comments, even though we have never met and never will meet," she said in her Facebook post.

"He's been arrested for forcible sexual abuse, among other charges. Don't talk to this man!"

She described him as "dangerous and very creepy".

Ms Rahter asked her friends and family to spread the message around so other women could avoid a similar situation.

Alyssa Rahter is being praised for her investigation that uncovered the mystery man's past.

Shortly after her post went up, Ms Rahter's story went viral and more than seven women came forward, claiming to have received similar notes from the same man, with the same name and phone numbers, on their cars.

"It seems that there are a lot of you who have received notes on your cars from this man. There has been a report filed about this man with the Layton police department," Ms Rahter said.

It soon emerged that the man's method was the same each time.

Unsuspecting women would come out of a petrol station or a supermarket to find a hand written note tucked on their car.

Most of the women initially reported thinking the note was sweet, with some even contacting the stranger who called himself "Chris".

But, like Ms Rahter, they soon found out their secret admirer was not what he claimed to be.

Another letter, supplied to Fox13, received by an unsuspecting woman. Picture: Fox13

Nikki-James Hanley claimed to have received a note on her car door handle while she shopped at Walmart in the same suburb as Ms Rahter, last month.

" … he said he couldn't find a parking spot quick enough to get out and talk to me. I was so creeped out," she said.

"Exact hand writing and left me his number to call or text. He said the same thing that he has never done something like this before and it was totally random".

Ms Hanley said she didn't text him and threw her letter away but it gave her "an uneasy feeling".

Another woman, Nikki Marie Tanner, claimed to have dated the man more than a decade ago.

She said he would become "verbally abusive" if she didn't respond to his text messages or send her selfies.

"It's surreal to me that he would have done this to so many women," Ms Tanner said.

"I am so glad that you are sharing this and getting the word out about his behaviour".

Ms Rahter has been praised for her investigation, with some claiming her bravery potentially saved the lives of other unsuspecting women in the area.

She thanked all of the women who came forward with their stories this week.

"I'm glad myself and these other girls were able to raise so much awareness about this guy!" she wrote.

"It's incredible just how many young women he has targeted! Hopefully this gets the word out there about him, so women can be more aware and not have this happen anymore".

According to local television station Fox13 the Layton Police department claimed that leaving letters on cars was not against the law, but urged any recipient who felt uncomfortable or concerned to contact authorities.