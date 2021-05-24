Woman remains in serious condition after highway crash

A woman in her mid-20's was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital with lower limb and head injuries following a crash on the Bruce Highway.

A woman in her mid-20's was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital with lower limb and head injuries following a crash on the Bruce Highway.

A woman involved in a crash on the Bruce Highway on Sunday remains in a serious condition.

Emergency services were called to the Gladstone-Mt Larcom Road intersection about noon after a car and truck collided.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a crash on the Bruce Highway at Mt Larcom on Sunday afternoon.

A woman in her mid-20s was travelling south on the Bruce Hwy at the time of the incident.

She was entrapped in her vehicle for some time before the emergency services, QAS and RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue flight crew were able to free her.

A woman in her mid-20's was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital with lower limb and head injuries following a crash on the Bruce Highway.

The woman was treated and assessed on scene by the Rescue 300 on-board doctor and a critical care flight paramedic for lower leg and pelvic injuries.

She was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said the woman was in a serious but stable condition as of Monday morning.