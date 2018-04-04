Menu
An explosive ordnance response team on the scene on Monday. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP
Crime

Woman’s charges not related to explosives

by Darren Cartwright
4th Apr 2018 1:47 PM

A WOMAN arrested after an explosive device was found in an Ipswich shopping centre car park has been remanded in custody.

Christine Michelle Scifleet did not appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today, but a duty lawyer said the 31-year-old had made an application for legal aid and would apply for bail at a later date.

Scifleet was arrested alongside Cvjetin Ivkovic on Monday after a crude explosive device "a large glass jar containing an explosive liquid" was allegedly found in a cardboard box inside their car.

The vehicle involved in the incident on Monday. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP
Police claim the pair parked their silver sedan, which had false numberplates, in the car park of the Redbank Plaza shopping centre before it opened.

Scifleet was charged with seven offences, including theft, forgery and fraud, but is not facing charges over the explosives.

Ivkovic was charged with 17 offences, including four counts of manufacturing an explosive device.

Police charged the 37-year-old with nine offences related to his arrest and another eight after they searched his premises.

Ivkovic was remanded in custody until April 20, following a brief appearance yesterday.

Scifleet is due to reappear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on May 2.

