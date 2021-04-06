Menu
REST IN PEACE: Tributes are flowing for 23-year-old Grace Ruhle following her tragic death in Springvale on Good Friday. Picture: Facebook
News

Woman remembered for ‘unique spark’ after tragic ute death

Sam Turner
5th Apr 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 6th Apr 2021 4:56 AM
Tributes are flowing following the death of Grace Ruhle, after she tragically lost her life when she fell from the back of a ute on Good Friday.

The 23-year-old Linthorpe woman sustained fatal injuries when she was thrown from the back of a ute, travelling along Springvale Road about 10.30pm, 29km from Dalby.

Police will allege a 19-year-old Cooroy man was driving the ute at the time of the incident.

The Dalby community and those close to Ms Ruhle are in mourning after her sad passing, with her being remembered for her larger than life personality.

"Gracie girl, your unique spark will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to know you," one friend wrote in a Facebook post.

"You're cherished by countless and will be missed by so many … I love you Gracie."

"Thinking of you all in these hard times," another friend wrote.

The 19-year-old Cooroy man was charged with failing to remain at scene, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, and driving with a person in part of a vehicle designed for carriage of goods.

He is due to face Dalby Magistrates Court on May 4.

The Forensic Crash Unit investigation is ongoing, with police urging anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them on 131 444.

