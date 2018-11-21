Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The bathroom inside of a Kogarah dance studio where a young girl was rescued from being sexually assaulted.
The bathroom inside of a Kogarah dance studio where a young girl was rescued from being sexually assaulted.
Crime

Kogarah sex attack accused’s crude calls were reported to cops

by DERRICK KRUSCHE
21st Nov 2018 5:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman reported to police a series of crude phone calls allegedly made by a parolee one month before he attacked a young girl at a dance studio.

Anthony Sampieri, 54, who was out on parole after a previous sex attack in 2012, allegedly sexually assaulted the seven-year-old girl in Kogarah last week.

Police now say that a woman made a complaint to officers after receiving a series of offensive phone calls allegedly made by Sampieri to her at a business in Sydney's south a month before the Kogarah incident in a dirty toilet cubicle.

Father Nicola “Nick” Gilio was stabbed when he tried to stop the alleged attack. Picture: Seven News
Father Nicola “Nick” Gilio was stabbed when he tried to stop the alleged attack. Picture: Seven News

Deputy Commissioner Jeff Loy has contacted the parents of the seven-year-old girl to "advise them" of the phone call investigation, a police spokeswoman said.

He has also commissioned an internal investigation into the handling of the complaint "to ensure the highest standards of victim care were applied".

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have been contacted by Sampieri.

He remains in hospital under corrective services guard and has not been charged over the incident at Kogarah.

Two bystanders, dentist Jeff Stack and father Nicola "Nick" Gilio, came to the rescue of the young girl last Thursday night and knocked Sampieri out, ending the alleged 30-minute attack before Gilio was stabbed by Sampieri.

Hero dentist Dr Jeffrey Stack, who punched the attacker at the dance studio. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Hero dentist Dr Jeffrey Stack, who punched the attacker at the dance studio. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Premier Gladys Berejiklian promised on Monday the government would not leave a "single stone unturned" during its investigation of why a man accused of a horrific attack at a Sydney dance school was allowed into the community on parole.

 

More Stories

Show More
dance studio kogarah sex attack

Top Stories

    Two-in-one opportunity for Emu Park pathway and parking

    premium_icon Two-in-one opportunity for Emu Park pathway and parking

    Community TWO projects to benefit locals and tourists in Emu Park will be married together if Livingstone Shire Council is successful in a funding application

    • 21st Nov 2018 6:08 AM
    Show legend calls it a day

    premium_icon Show legend calls it a day

    Community Brian Dorey retires after impressive 50 years on Yeppoon committee.

    • 21st Nov 2018 6:05 AM
    Please don't boycott Rocky pleads tourist company

    premium_icon Please don't boycott Rocky pleads tourist company

    News RRC now has February 15 to stop illegal camping and RV accommodation

    Subbies push to remove administrator in creditors meeting

    premium_icon Subbies push to remove administrator in creditors meeting

    Business JM Kelly Builders went into administration last month owing $21mil

    Local Partners