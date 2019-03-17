Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A common death adder snake.
A common death adder snake.
News

Woman suffers unconfirmed adder bite

by KEAGAN ELDER
17th Mar 2019 1:45 PM

A WOMAN was reportedly bitten by a highly venomous snake on Magnetic Island.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a 75-year-old woman was reportedly bitten by a "death adder" at an address at Bond Court near Horseshoe Bay at just after 6pm on Friday.

The spokesman said paramedics confirmed she had been bitten but the species of snake was not confirmed.

He said the woman was taken to Magnetic Island Clinic in a stable condition and later caught the ferry to the mainland, joined by an ambulance crew, for further treatment at Townsville Hospital.

More Stories

death adder magnetic island snake bite

Top Stories

    CQ powering along with 27 current and future solar projects

    premium_icon CQ powering along with 27 current and future solar projects

    Technology Region is helping achieve state's 50 percent renewable target.

    Australia to capitalise on minerals critical to technology

    premium_icon Australia to capitalise on minerals critical to technology

    Technology We're in top five for producing antimony, cobalt, and lithium.

    • 17th Mar 2019 2:15 PM
    ‘High chance’ of cyclone forming, Bureau says

    premium_icon ‘High chance’ of cyclone forming, Bureau says

    Weather "High chance" of cyclone forming after heatwave

    GALLERY: Plenty of footy fans out for first Capras home game

    premium_icon GALLERY: Plenty of footy fans out for first Capras home game

    Local Faces Were you photographed cheering for the Capras at the game?