Queensland woman impaled in face during jog

by Amanda Robbemond
9th Jan 2019 2:35 PM
A woman has been reportedly impaled in her face as she went for a jog on the Gold Coast.

Around 1.40pm this afternoon, paramedics were called to a private residence in Pimpama after reports of an impalement.

The patient, reported to be a woman, was understood to be going for a jog when she tripped.

She suffered a penetrating injury through her cheek, close to her eye.

It is believed she tripped into a metal object.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said she was fully conscious and stable, however, critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were also on scene.

