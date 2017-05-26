Woman reportedly trapped in Park Avenue car smash

Ambulance crews are at the scene of a two vehicle crash.

BREAKING 2.15PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a traffic crash in north Rockhampton where one person is trapped.

Initial information suggests two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Glenmore Rd and Main St, Park Avenue with reports an elderly lady is trapped in one of the vehicles.

It is understood the woman's legs are stuck under the dash however it is unclear if she has suffered any injuries.

Queensland Police are responding to the accident along with Queensland Ambulances Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

There have been reports of injuries to some persons involved.

More to come.