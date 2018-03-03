Menu
FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
Woman rescued from CQ house fire

Kerri-Anne Mesner
3rd Mar 2018 11:42 AM

FIREFIGHTERS are working on extinguishing a two-storey house fire in Central Queensland.

Emergency services were called about 11.25am to the scene on Jacqueline Drive, Emerald.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews had just arrived at 11.35am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman has confirmed police officers who arrived at the scene prior to QFES rescued a woman from a bedroom in the second storey.

"They got a ladder and went up on the roof and got her,” she said.

The spokeswoman said the information QPS has at this stage is it was a small fire and there was smoke issues that led to the female needing to be rescued.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
