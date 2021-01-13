Woman resists arrest after verbal fight outside kebab shop

Billie-Lee Jade Goodman pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 12 to one count each of commit public nuisance, obstruct a police officer in a public place while affected by an intoxicating substance, possessing dangerous drugs and possess utensils or pipes that had been used. FILE PHOTO

Police arrested a Yeppoon woman after she got in a verbal fight with another woman outside Hero Kebab in East St and found marijuana and a pipe in her possession.

Billie-Lee Jade Goodman, 22, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 12 to one count each of commit public nuisance, obstruct a police officer in a public place while affected by an intoxicating substance, possessing dangerous drugs and possess utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Goodman and another woman were yelling and screaming at each other “aggressively” outside Hero Kebab in East St, Rockhampton, about 3am on August 2, 2020.

Sgt Janes said Goodman was told to leave the safe night precinct by police.

He said Goodman walked towards the nearest taxi rank and yelled the taxi rank was full of “black c---s”.

He said the other woman started to yell at Goodman, resulting in the two running at each other in the middle of the road.

He said Goodman resisted arrest by attempting to run from police.

He said Goodman was handcuffed and struggled while being placed in the back of the police vehicle.

The court heard Goodman told police she was under the influence of cannabis and alcohol.

Sgt Janes said police searched Goodman at the watch-house and found 4.4g of marijuana and a burnt pipe that smelt of the drug.

Defence lawyer Allan Grant said his client acknowledged her actions on the night were not appropriate.

“Unfortunately, she was affected by liquor at the time and there were a number of persons arguing with her, which she acknowledges got her into a state and she acted inappropriately,” he said.

“When she was spoken to by police there was comments continuing to be thrown around by the other party, which continued to annoy my client and resulted in the further incidents after police had asked her to move on.

“It was not one sided, but she accepts she acted inappropriately.”

He said his client had been in touch with a doctor and was receiving medical marijuana to help with seizures.

Goodman was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service with no criminal conviction recorded.

The item was forfeited to the Crown.

