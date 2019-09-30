Menu
Four police crews in attendance at Hungry Jacks after possible citizen's arrest
Woman restrained after citizen’s arrest at Rocky fast food store

Steph Allen
30th Sep 2019 4:51 PM
A WOMAN has been restrained in a citizen’s arrest at George Street’s Hungry Jacks carpark.

A member of the public performed a citizen’s arrest after the woman was believed to have stolen something at the fast food restaurant.

Four police squad cars attended the scene and police are currently talking to the woman.

A citizen’s arrest is an arrest made by a member of the public - who is not a sworn law-enforcement official - when they know the person has committed or is committing an offence.

The act dates back to medieval England and the English common law, when sheriffs encouraged citizens to help apprehend law breakers.

