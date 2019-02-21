Producer’s extreme act to delete nude pics

Sydney TV producer Jana Hocking has revealed what she did to delete nude pics off her ex-boyfriend’s phone.

True story, a few years ago I broke up with a guy who didn't take it very well.

I was well aware he had a boob shot of me on his phone (yes, shameless I know) and the thought he might revenge-share it was very real.

So, I did something I never thought I would do.

I arrived at his house super late at night when I knew he would be asleep, snuck through his window while he was snoring up a storm, grabbed his phone, scrolled through his photos, found the offending shot and deleted it before commando rolling the heck out of there.

To this day I thank god that finger identification hadn't been invented yet.

It got me thinking, though - are these the lengths women now have to go to in order to protect themselves online?

Lord knows I didn't want the entire world (or at the very least, a group of sniggering dickheads at the pub) seeing my boobs, but that was never on my mind when I sent it to him.

Is the problem that we are being too frivolous with our chest selfies, or "chelfies" as I shall henceforth declare them to be called?

What we share with someone in a moment of - let's be honest - hormonal madness can have a massive effect on our life.

I've regrettably seen plenty of sexting photos that my bloke mates have been sent by girls who really only thought it was going to one intended set of eyes.

"Look at what this chick sent me last night" is usually how the show-and-tell begins.

Now don't get me wrong, I'm not saying DON'T send your special fella a saucy pic. I'm just saying be aware that if things go south, and trust me, they often do, you need to be prepared for the photo to be seen by others.

Don't believe me? According to a recent Kinsey Institute study, anyone who's fired off a sexy nude should be feeling a little nervous.

Of the 5805 single adults between the ages of 21 and 75 who were surveyed, 23 per cent reported sharing the sexts they received with an average of more than three different friends.

And thanks to Apple's fancy new phone security systems, commando rolling through our ex's bedrooms to retrieve them is no longer an option.

So while you're still more than welcome to send that special someone an extra-special photo, my advice would be to take off all identifying jewellery, pose like a queen and make sure you crop out your face before you hit send.

