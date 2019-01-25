Menu
Emergency Services responded to a crash at a residence on Marc Crescent.
Breaking

Woman reverses into a house in Gracemere

Aden Stokes
by
25th Jan 2019 5:20 PM

A WOMAN was rushed to Rockhampton hospital after crashing her car into a house in Gracemere this morning.

Paramedics were called to a residence on Marc Crescent at 11am after a woman in her 50's had reversed her vehicle into a house, causing significant damage to the property.

According to a QAS Media spokesperson, it was reported the woman had confused their accelerator with their brake.

The spokesperson said she did not suffer any life-threatening injuries and removed herself from the vehicle.

The patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

