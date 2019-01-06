Menu
FLIGHT: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crews helped a woman hit by a boulder in Gympie.
Woman run over by 100kg boulder during evening climb

Scott Sawyer
6th Jan 2019 10:46 AM | Updated: 11:06 AM
A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after being hit by a falling boulder while on a climb.

The woman, in her 40s, was flown by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter suffering a suspected fracture and possible chest injuries.

The woman and her sister had been climbing a steep hill on a private property in the Gympie region when the accident happened.

The woman's sister, who'd been further ahead up the slope, dislodged a boulder which weighed about 100kg.

The boulder knocked the woman over and rolled over her.

The chopper landed about 6.30pm Saturday and the woman was flown to hospital, having been taken to a clear area of the property by paramedics.

The woman's sister was taken to another hospital with a suspected broken limb.

