Woman run over by quad bike on GKI

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service on-board critical care paramedic stabilises woman on Great Keppel Island after she was struck by a quad bike on the beach on Saturday, June 2.

A WOMAN is in Rockhampton Hospital with suspected spinal injuries after being struck by a quad bike driven by a five-year-old child on Great Keppel Island last night.

The victim, a 64-year-old tourist on holidays from Canberra, was on a beach with a friend when she was hit from the side by the ATV shortly before 7pm.

It's alleged the child driver was not being supervised at the time.

The patient was thrown off her feet and received suspected lower pelvic and spinal injuries. She required immediate medical attention.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to Great Keppel Island about 7pm.

Upon arrival at the scene, the on-board Critical Care Paramedic stabilised the patient before she was flown to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.