Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service on-board critical care paramedic stabilises woman on Great Keppel Island after she was struck by a quad bike on the beach on Saturday, June 2.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service on-board critical care paramedic stabilises woman on Great Keppel Island after she was struck by a quad bike on the beach on Saturday, June 2. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
Breaking

Woman run over by quad bike on GKI

3rd Jun 2018 6:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN is in Rockhampton Hospital with suspected spinal injuries after being struck by a quad bike driven by a five-year-old child on Great Keppel Island last night.

The victim, a 64-year-old tourist on holidays from Canberra, was on a beach with a friend when she was hit from the side by the ATV shortly before 7pm.

It's alleged the child driver was not being supervised at the time.

The patient was thrown off her feet and received suspected lower pelvic and spinal injuries. She required immediate medical attention.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to Great Keppel Island about 7pm.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was deployed to Great Keppel Island about 7pm following the quad bike accident.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was deployed to Great Keppel Island about 7pm following the quad bike accident. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

Upon arrival at the scene, the on-board Critical Care Paramedic stabilised the patient before she was flown to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

capricorn helicopter rescue service great keppel island quad bike accident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rocky man fears for his life as his landline is disconnected

    premium_icon Rocky man fears for his life as his landline is disconnected

    Technology 'That here in Australia is unacceptable, in the year 2000s it is disgraceful.'

    Emu Park man left up in arms at shock Jetgo closure

    premium_icon Emu Park man left up in arms at shock Jetgo closure

    Business The pensioner had paid $480 for flights for later this month

    Rockhampton in 1918: Looking back at 'The Carnival'

    premium_icon Rockhampton in 1918: Looking back at 'The Carnival'

    Community Few heavy draught horses at show 100 years ago

    The Fitzroy Basin the largest catchment on eastern seaboard

    premium_icon The Fitzroy Basin the largest catchment on eastern seaboard

    Environment Latest report for waterways downgrades ecosystem health to a C grade

    Local Partners