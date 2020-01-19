Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Woman run over on suburban street

by Chris Calcino
19th Jan 2020 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have set up a crime scene after a woman was run over by a vehicle in a suburban Cairns street this morning.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were on scene at Birch St in Manunda about 5am, with the street blocked off from the English St intersection.

A crime scene has been established on Birch St in Manunda after a woman was run over by a vehicle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A crime scene has been established on Birch St in Manunda after a woman was run over by a vehicle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The forensic crash unit has set up a crime scene to isolate the area from the public.

The Cairns Post understands the woman was under the vehicle, although the extent of her injuries has not yet been confirmed.

In a separate incident in December, a man sleeping on a driveway was run over on nearby Hunt St in Manunda.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plan to train ADF members to fight fires at major CQ base

        premium_icon Plan to train ADF members to fight fires at major CQ base

        News Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig is encouraging the ADF to upskill in firefighting at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area

        What’s on today across the region?

        premium_icon What’s on today across the region?

        News Here’s your to the hottest events today and coming up.

        Locals see red over skate park maintenance issues

        premium_icon Locals see red over skate park maintenance issues

        News Seeing his beloved skate park inundated with water and mud spurred a local to call...

        Changes to firey’s compo requests revealed

        premium_icon Changes to firey’s compo requests revealed

        News The government is stream-lining the compensation application process for...