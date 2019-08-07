Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Kawana

Maddelin McCosker
by
7th Aug 2019 6:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

7AM: THE woman who was hit by a car in Kawana this morning has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Paramedics treated the woman in her 70s at the scene after she sustained head injuries.

She was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

6.06AM: A WOMAN in her 70s has been hit by a car in North Rockhampton.

All emergency services are responding to the incident on Richardson Road, Kawana.

Reports indicate the woman was struck by the car and sustained a head injury shortly before 6am.

She is said to be alert but is bleeding from the head.

More to follow

car v pedestrian head injury kawana north rockhampton richardson rd tmbcrash tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    And the winner of CQ's best customer service is...

    premium_icon And the winner of CQ's best customer service is...

    News A Yeppoon butcher who learned his trade from the 'old-school guys'

    MORNING REWIND: Shocking CQ crash footage stuns the internet

    MORNING REWIND: Shocking CQ crash footage stuns the internet

    News From a blood shortage to a viral anti-drug video, catch up now

    Jealousy issues lead CQ man to extended stay in jail

    premium_icon Jealousy issues lead CQ man to extended stay in jail

    Crime His threatening text messages took jealousy to the next level.

    The elusive sea legend calling Great Keppel Island home

    premium_icon The elusive sea legend calling Great Keppel Island home

    News You can tell its age by how many rings they have on their tusks

    • 7th Aug 2019 9:40 AM