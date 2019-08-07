Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car

7AM: THE woman who was hit by a car in Kawana this morning has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

Paramedics treated the woman in her 70s at the scene after she sustained head injuries.

She was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

6.06AM: A WOMAN in her 70s has been hit by a car in North Rockhampton.

All emergency services are responding to the incident on Richardson Road, Kawana.

Reports indicate the woman was struck by the car and sustained a head injury shortly before 6am.

She is said to be alert but is bleeding from the head.

