Woman said she used knife to cut zip ties during bondage

AMIE Louise Shultz was in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle when she told police the knife in her handbag was used to cut zip ties when she and the male driver were engaged in bondage.

Shultz pleaded guilty on Friday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a knife in a public place, possessing a glass pipe and failing to provide particulars to police.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police spoke with Shultz on November 29 at 1.38am as she sat in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle on Diplock St.

He said police searched the pair and found a folding knife in Shultz' handbag.

She first told police she used it for crabbing and then changed her story.

"She changed her story and said she used it to cut zip ties off the driver when engaged in bondage activity,” Mr Studdert said.

Shultz giggled when the court heard this.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said the bondage comment was a joke.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said he noticed she still thought it was funny.

Mr McGowran said Shultz worked 20 hours a week as a hairdresser and sometimes as a deckhand on a fishing trawler, which was where she used the knife to cut zip ties.

Shultz was also busted possessing a glass pipe while in Keppel Sands on January 9.

She had given passing police officers the middle finger when she was a passenger in a vehicle which they then intercepted and searched.

Mr Clarke fined Shultz $1200 and convictions were recorded.