Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are looking for a vehicle after an incident in North Rockhampton on Saturday morning. FILE PHOTO.
Police are looking for a vehicle after an incident in North Rockhampton on Saturday morning. FILE PHOTO.
News

‘Woman screaming’ in car after near crash

Darryn Nufer
6th Feb 2021 10:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rockhampton police are searching for a black Holden Commodore after an incident in Burnett Street on Saturday morning.

About 10.15am, the vehicle was reported to have nearly crashed in the Berserker suburb with a male person driving and a female passenger screaming.

The vehicle was described as a 2006 model Holden Commodore.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Boy, 13, in custody after alleged assault on teacher

Yeppoon’s ‘bad rip’ warning after woman’s near-drowning

MASSIVE FINE: Teen who evaded police cops $6.7K penalty

burnett street near crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Seeds planted for Woorabinda’s economic empowerment

        Premium Content Seeds planted for Woorabinda’s economic empowerment

        Environment A new industry’s export potential could drastically reduce unemployment in the rural shire.

        OPINION: Motorists, keep watch for emergency vehicles

        Premium Content OPINION: Motorists, keep watch for emergency vehicles

        Opinion Letters to the editor, Facebook comments and Harry’s View.

        Man grows marijuana plants to avoid buying from dealers

        Premium Content Man grows marijuana plants to avoid buying from dealers

        Crime He consumes marijuana to self-medicate mental health issues.

        Bidding frenzy at CQLX as records tumble

        Premium Content Bidding frenzy at CQLX as records tumble

        Rural CQLX’s heifer price per kilo record broken by 30c/kg during a bidding frenzy...