‘Woman screaming’ in car after near crash
Rockhampton police are searching for a black Holden Commodore after an incident in Burnett Street on Saturday morning.
About 10.15am, the vehicle was reported to have nearly crashed in the Berserker suburb with a male person driving and a female passenger screaming.
The vehicle was described as a 2006 model Holden Commodore.
Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.
READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription
AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards
MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Boy, 13, in custody after alleged assault on teacher
Yeppoon’s ‘bad rip’ warning after woman’s near-drowning