‘Woman screaming’ in car after near crash

Police are looking for a vehicle after an incident in North Rockhampton on Saturday morning. FILE PHOTO.

Rockhampton police are searching for a black Holden Commodore after an incident in Burnett Street on Saturday morning.

About 10.15am, the vehicle was reported to have nearly crashed in the Berserker suburb with a male person driving and a female passenger screaming.

The vehicle was described as a 2006 model Holden Commodore.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

