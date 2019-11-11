Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman screamed for help after a man allegedly entered a home and hit her in the back of the head with a pole while she was sleeping at a Tewantin address last night. Photo: File
A woman screamed for help after a man allegedly entered a home and hit her in the back of the head with a pole while she was sleeping at a Tewantin address last night. Photo: File
Crime

Woman screams for help as man bashes her in head

Ashley Carter
11th Nov 2019 6:51 AM | Updated: 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEWANTIN man has been arrested after he allegedly hit a 59-year-old woman over the head with a metal pole while she slept on the couch last night.

Police were called to a Doonella St address just before 9pm on Sunday after witnesses walking past heard the woman screaming for help, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

According to police, the 49-year-old man allegedly entered the home and hit the woman over the head and body while she was asleep on the couch.

Passers-by ran inside as the woman screamed for help and the man fled the scene.

The woman, from Belli Park, suffered a wound to the back of her head and lacerations to her hands. She was taken to Nambour Hospital for treatment.

The QPS spokeswoman said the victim and alleged offender were known to each other.

Police attended an address at Tewantin and arrested the man about 11.30pm.

He was charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

More Stories

assault editors picks queensland police service scd court scd crime tewantin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Video: Firefighters' miraculous effort to repel blaze

        premium_icon Video: Firefighters' miraculous effort to repel blaze

        News This house was saved against all odds by the heroic efforts of volunteer firefighters. WATCH THE STUNNING FOOTAGE

        FIRE UPDATE MONDAY: Prepare to leave warning for Adelaide Park area

        FIRE UPDATE MONDAY: Prepare to leave warning for Adelaide Park...

        News 7:45am: Parks close camping areas across Cap Coast, residents remain in evacuation...

        Museum preserves proud memories

        premium_icon Museum preserves proud memories

        News CQ Military Museum opens its doors Monday 11 November for public to pay respects to...

        1919 editor heeds King’s call for Armistice observance

        premium_icon 1919 editor heeds King’s call for Armistice observance

        News “Armistice Day brought a rich reward for all the toil, peril and suffering which...