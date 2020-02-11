Woman sells drugs to keep up with rent

COURT: Nolan sold fentanyl strips because she “needed the money urgently”.

COURT: Nolan sold fentanyl strips because she “needed the money urgently”.

AN EMERALD woman illegally sold prescription drugs to help her make it to her next pay cheque.

Michelle Maree Nolan, 36, told the Emerald Magistrates Court on Tuesday that “there is no excuse” for her actions, but that she could not keep up with her rent and was “wondering if I was going to make it through”.

The court heard that Nolan sold fentanyl strips on January 2 at her home because she “needed the money urgently”.

Nolan, who had a prescription for the drug, said she had congenital rheumatoid arthritis in “every single joint in my entire body … the joints and bones of an 80-year-old.”

“I chased the wrong option,” she said, citing her electricity bill as particularly taxing.

Magistrate Robert Walker said: “You sold fentanyl patches to another person that, it is reasonable to conclude, was an addict. People die from the misuse of these drugs.”

But, he said, “a financial penalty would simply exacerbate your difficulties”.

Nolan pleaded guilty to supplying dangerous drugs and received probation for 12 months.

Her conviction was not recorded.