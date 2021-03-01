Woman sent home from work due to assault bruising

A Yeppoon woman’s injuries from a domestic violence incident resulted in her being sent home from work. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.

A Yeppoon woman’s bruising inflicted by her defacto partner was so bad, she was sent home from work, a court has heard.

A 38-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to unlawful assault causing bodily harm and contravening a police protection notice.

The court heard that the man and the victim were defacto spouses residing together at Yeppoon when the offences occurred last October.

About 10pm on October 19, the victim was in a room watching Netflix on her mobile phone.

The man entered the room and took the phone off the woman.

She then approached him and asked for her phone back.

He told her to “f... off” and said her phone was “more important to her than anything and she should go to bed.”

The man grasped the woman by the forearm, forcing her into an open door.

He then pushed her in the chest, causing her to fall to the ground, and kicked her in the right thigh.

The man grabbed the woman by the arm and left bruising on the upper left arm.

The next day, the woman displayed visible bruising to both her arms and chest area and was sent home from work due to her injuries.

Some days later, the woman checked into a motel.

The man attended the motel and went to the woman’s room where a verbal incident occurred.

The court was told that the man had a limited history with no offences of a like nature.

The man’s solicitor said the man deeply regretted the offending and he was embarrassed to be before the court.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale noted the man’s lack of history, saying he had “effectively lived a blemish-free existence.”

Ms Beckinsale accepted the offending was out of character.

The magistrate placed the man on six months’ probation with conditions.

No conviction was recorded.

