Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Yeppoon woman’s injuries from a domestic violence incident resulted in her being sent home from work. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.
A Yeppoon woman’s injuries from a domestic violence incident resulted in her being sent home from work. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.
News

Woman sent home from work due to assault bruising

Darryn Nufer
1st Mar 2021 12:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Yeppoon woman’s bruising inflicted by her defacto partner was so bad, she was sent home from work, a court has heard.

A 38-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to unlawful assault causing bodily harm and contravening a police protection notice.

The court heard that the man and the victim were defacto spouses residing together at Yeppoon when the offences occurred last October.

About 10pm on October 19, the victim was in a room watching Netflix on her mobile phone.

The man entered the room and took the phone off the woman.

She then approached him and asked for her phone back.

He told her to “f... off” and said her phone was “more important to her than anything and she should go to bed.”

The man grasped the woman by the forearm, forcing her into an open door.

He then pushed her in the chest, causing her to fall to the ground, and kicked her in the right thigh.

The man grabbed the woman by the arm and left bruising on the upper left arm.

The next day, the woman displayed visible bruising to both her arms and chest area and was sent home from work due to her injuries.

Some days later, the woman checked into a motel.

The man attended the motel and went to the woman’s room where a verbal incident occurred.

The court was told that the man had a limited history with no offences of a like nature.

The man’s solicitor said the man deeply regretted the offending and he was embarrassed to be before the court.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale noted the man’s lack of history, saying he had “effectively lived a blemish-free existence.”

Ms Beckinsale accepted the offending was out of character.

The magistrate placed the man on six months’ probation with conditions.

No conviction was recorded.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Police raid nets 15 cannabis plants at Emu Park house

Man caught drink-driving powerboat from GKI

Man fined after jetski sinks in Rosslyn Bay

domestic assault domestic violence offences tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly breached bail 23 times

        Premium Content Man allegedly breached bail 23 times

        Crime The man claimed he had been working away and could not report.

        CQ Capras celebrate success in pre-season challenge

        Premium Content CQ Capras celebrate success in pre-season challenge

        Rugby League LOOK: Were you photographed at the game at Marley Brown Oval?

        CQ visit rekindles sporting memory for NRLW star

        Premium Content CQ visit rekindles sporting memory for NRLW star

        Sport IN PHOTOS: League stars put CQ young guns through their paces at 6 Again Clinic.

        GARDENING: Beautiful Bougainvillea tips

        Premium Content GARDENING: Beautiful Bougainvillea tips

        Gardening Neil Fisher presents his gardening column for this week.