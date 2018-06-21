Woman seriously hurt after being run over by tractor

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called after a woman was run over by a tractor.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called after a woman was run over by a tractor. contributed

UPDATE 1.45pm:

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a tractor incident on a Northern Rivers property.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the woman, believed to be in her 70s, had sustained head injuries after falling from a tractor at the Tunnel Rd, Stokers Siding property.

Emergency services were called to a tractor accident at a Stokers Siding property today. A woman was treated for head injuries. Nikki Todd

"The patient fell out of the tractor and hit her head on the bucket of the tractor," he said.

He said the woman was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, which joined three ambulances and police at the scene.

A Westpac spokesman said the crew took off from the property about 1.25pm shortly after stabilising the female patient.

The woman is currently in a stable condition with concerns about a possible spinal injury.

It's understood the 100-acre property, Hosanna Farmstay, has been closed for the day following the incident.

Emergency services were called to a tractor accident at a Stokers Siding property today. A woman was treated for head injuries. Nikki Todd

INITIAL REPORT: A WOMAN is in a serious condition after being run over by a tractor on a rural property.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance media said the woman, who is in her 70s, was run over the by tractor at a property on Tunnel Rd, Stokers Siding, around 11.20am today.

It is believed she has suffered head injuries.

He said initial reports indicated the woman may have fallen off the tractor and was then run over.

Three ambulance units are currently at the scene, along with police.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has also been called and is expected to transport the woman to hospital.

More to come.