Woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash

POLICE are calling for help from the public after a pedestrian was hit by a car and left with serious injuries after a shocking hit-and-run crash.

About 8pm last night, emergency services were called to Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads South, following reports a ute had struck a pedestrian and the driver failed to stop to render assistance.

On arrival, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District found a 59-year-old woman suffering head and leg injuries.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Crash Investigation Unit officers wish to speak with the driver of a white late model single-cab utility with a steel tray who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Police also wish to speak with the driver of a dark grey Ford Festiva and the rider of a white sports motorcycle seen in the area at the time as they may be able to assist in the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash is urged to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/