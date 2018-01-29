Woman seriously hurt in CQ horse trampling flown to Brisbane

A woman was trampled by a horse outside a property east of Rolleston on January 26.

A WOMAN was airlifted to a Brisbane hospital with serious injuries after an apparent horse trampling on a Central Queensland property Friday night.

The woman, 32, was airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital after she was found unconscious beside a horse yard on a property east of Rolleston.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the rural incident at 9.30pm, and reported she suffered head, neck and shoulder injuries.

It is understood the following morning she was transferred to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where a spokeswoman said she was in a stable condition as of 2.30pm today.