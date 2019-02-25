Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scene of the crash on the Warrego Highway this afternoon. Picture: WIN News Toowoomba.
Scene of the crash on the Warrego Highway this afternoon. Picture: WIN News Toowoomba.
News

Woman impaled in car by object, diversions in place

Anton Rose
by
25th Feb 2019 4:15 PM

UPDATE 4.55PM: PARAMEDICS are still stabilising a woman seriously injured after an object crashed through her windscreen this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed the woman has now been removed from the vehicle after being impaled by the metal object on the Warrego Highway near Oakey.

A police spokesman said diversions were still in place at the scene.

The woman has been air-lifted to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with a significant chest injury.

EARLIER: A RESCUE helicopter is on its way to Oakey after a woman sustained serious chest injuries when a piece of debris flew through her windscreen this afternoon.

Paramedics are currently treating the woman at the scene of the incident on the Warrego Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said it appeared an object had gone through the windscreen of a truck about 3.20pm, leaving the woman with serious injuries.

The highway is closed and police are diverting west-bound traffic to Brimblecombe Rd and east-bound traffic to Oakey Biddeston Rd.

A police spokesman said the forensic crash unit was investigating after reports that debris had come off the back of another truck.

news oakey toowoomba traffic warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Name of Yeppoon murder accused

    premium_icon REVEALED: Name of Yeppoon murder accused

    Crime THE man accused of murdering a 57-year-old Yeppoon man on Friday was remanded in custody after a mention in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

    • 25th Feb 2019 5:12 PM
    Exhibitions aim to highlight female artists in CQ

    premium_icon Exhibitions aim to highlight female artists in CQ

    Lifestyle Queensland Women's Week will be held during the first week of March

    Hot property: Rockhampton home sells in 24 hours

    premium_icon Hot property: Rockhampton home sells in 24 hours

    Property Find out what suburb has homebuyers in a spending frenzy

    • 25th Feb 2019 6:00 PM
    Local organisation farewell a Fitzroy River expert

    premium_icon Local organisation farewell a Fitzroy River expert

    News River health expert exits role to start a business on the Fitzroy

    • 25th Feb 2019 6:00 PM