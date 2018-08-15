Menu
Crime

Teenager charged with attempted murder after brutal assault

Rae Wilson
Shayla Bulloch
by and
15th Aug 2018 3:14 AM | Updated: 4:54 AM

UPDATE 7.45am: A ROCKHAMPTON teenager has been charged with attempted murder after the brutal assault of a woman in Park Avenue last night.

Around 10pm, police were called to a Thackeray Street address where they allegedly located a 36-year-old woman with serious head and chest injuries.

Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived to treat the woman before she was transported to the Rockhampton Base Hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

A 17-year-old has today been charged with attempted murder.

We will update readers with more information after a press conference with Rockhampton Police this morning.

BREAKING: A TEENAGE boy is helping police after a woman received serious injuries following a disturbance at a house in Park Avenue overnight.

About 10pm, police were called to a Thackeray Street address where they located a 36-year-old woman with serious head and chest injuries.

Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived to treat the woman.

She was transported to the Rockhampton Base Hospital with life threatening injuries.

A crime scene has been established with detectives and forensic officers iinvestigating.

The 17-year-old teenager is assisting police with their inquiries. Investigations are continuing.

