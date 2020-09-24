Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are looking for a Coast woman who allegedly poured petrol and set it alight outside the Landsborough Hotel. Picture: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police are looking for a Coast woman who allegedly poured petrol and set it alight outside the Landsborough Hotel. Picture: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Crime

Woman sets petrol on fire outside Coast hotel

lucy rutherford
24th Sep 2020 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly poured petrol and set it alight outside a Coast hotel.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a woman poured petrol from a Coke can outside the Landsborough Pub and set it alight on Tuesday.

Arson accused’s bail bid knocked back

Drug addicted alleged attempted arsonist refused bail

Detective Senior Sergeant said the alleged attempted arson was not successful and the hotel was still open for business.

It is unknown what the motivation of the woman was.

Police are working to identify the woman.

The hotel has declined to comment on the incident.

alleged attempted arson daren edwards landsborough sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk butcher on cocaine punches woman in nose

        Premium Content Drunk butcher on cocaine punches woman in nose

        News The offender was extremely lucky he only faced a public nuisance charge after the Yeppoon incident.

        Rocky manager to spruik Queensland produce

        Premium Content Rocky manager to spruik Queensland produce

        Rural Teys Australia’s Wasantha Mudannayake has been named Queensland’s seventeenth...

        CQUniversity and businesses network for economic recovery

        Premium Content CQUniversity and businesses network for economic recovery

        Business The university’s Reset and Recovery with Impact project will establish business...

        LETTERS: thanks for Miners Memorial Day

        Premium Content LETTERS: thanks for Miners Memorial Day

        News Harry’s view on the mice plague, Letters to the Editor and SMS to the Editor