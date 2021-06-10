Woman shot after opening door named

NSW Police are investigating after a woman was shot dead at her front door in Newcastle. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

The woman who was fatally shot after opening the front door of her Newcastle home on Wednesday was the victim of a targeted attack, police have revealed.

Stacey Klimovitch, 61, and her 31-year-old daughter and eight-week-old granddaughter were inside the home when she was shot.

It’s understood Ms Klimovitch had a brief argument with the shooter before the weapon was fired through the screen door.

NSW Police said they were called to the home in Queen St, Stockton, just after 8pm on Wednesday.

Stacey Klimovitch was shot dead at Stockton. Picture: Facebook.

A crime scene was established and specialist forensic police were on Thursday continuing to probe the scene.

The attacker is understood to have fled the scene on foot and was still at large on Thursday.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said the local community should not be alarmed due to the targeted nature of the attack.

“I am convinced that it is a targeted attack, for what purpose I do not know,” he said.

“We do have a number of lines of inquiry we’re exercising … The likelihood of a reoccurrence offence is very, very unlikely. This is a targeted attack.”

Police say her daughter and granddaughter were home at the time of the attack. Picture: Facebook.

Community members have taken to Facebook groups to question whether having more police on the streets could have prevented the attack.

“Stockton, the place that once had a beautiful beach, now has no beach but plenty of car break-ins, house break-ins, drugs, assaults, and now murders,” Ben Davidson wrote.

“An unattended police station is not working … Things need to change.”



Detectives have launched Strike Force Backhouse to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NSW Police urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from surrounding areas to contact Newcastle police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Woman shot after opening door named