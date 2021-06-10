Menu
NSW Police are investigating after a woman was shot dead at her front door in Newcastle. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Woman shot dead after opening front door

Ellen Ransley
10th Jun 2021 7:01 AM | Updated: 7:54 AM

A woman has been shot dead after opening the front door of her Newcastle home on Wednesday night.

NSW Police said they were called to the home in Queen Street, Stockton just after 8pm following reports of a shooting.

Police said the woman answered her front door before she was shot.

The woman died at the scene, and despite not yet being formally identified, she is believed to be 61-years-old.

Police said a crime scene had been established and specialist forensic police were probing the scene.

Detectives have launched Strike Force Backhouse to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NSW Police urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from surrounding areas to contact Newcastle police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

