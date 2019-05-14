Menu
Woman shot by gel blaster fired from passing car

Tara Miko
by
14th May 2019 3:37 PM
POLICE are investigating claims a woman was shot by a gel blaster from a passing car this afternoon.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt confirmed a woman had filed a complaint with police after she was hit in the stomach outside St Andrew's Hospital.

The incident is believed to have occurred on North St outside the hospital, with the projectiles reportedly fired from a passing car.

In a social media post, the woman said the shot was fired from a passenger in a grey five-seater car.

"Wearing peak caps and dark glasses so clearly intended to hit random targets," the woman posted.

A photo posted to social media after a woman was reportedly shot by a gel blaster.
A photo posted to social media after a woman was reportedly shot by a gel blaster. Contributed

"They got me in the stomach."

Inspector Strohfeldt said the woman reported the projectiles were from a gel blaster.

"There are very limited details at this stage," he said.

"We are currently investigating."

