Crime

Woman slashed, choked in alleged CBD axe attack

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
2nd Jul 2020 8:00 AM
A BAND of heroes has saved a woman from an axe-wielding assailant who allegedly slashed and choked her in Brisbane CBD on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 5.10pm yesterday a 29 year-old Wishart man allegedly approached a woman on Adelaide Street in Brisbane city, threatening her with an axe and demanding she get in his car.

A struggle then broke out, during which the man slashed the woman with the axe and began strangling her, police allege.

A group of nearby men rallied to help the woman, allowing her to escape.

These heroes managed to restrain the alleged attacker until police arrived, when he was arrested.

One of the men, a 40 year-old from Norman Park, was injured in the struggle.

The victim, a 20 year-old from the Gold Coast, suffered a cut to the back of her head and bruising to her shoulder and hands as a result of the alleged attack.

It is understood the attacker and the victim knew each other.

The 29-year-old has been charged with counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, choking and enter premises with intent.

He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today, July 2.

axe attack brisbane crime

