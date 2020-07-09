Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
The woman tried meth for the first time, then smashed the pipe.
Crime

Woman smashes glass pipe after smoking meth for first time

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
9th Jul 2020 12:33 PM
A CENTRAL Queensland mother smashed a glass pipe after trying meth for the first because “it wasn’t for her”.

Susan Louise Dibben, 49, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 3 to one count of possessing drug related utensils.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said about 8.30am on May 6, police attended an address in Mount Morgan and executed a search warrant.

Mr Schoeman said police searched the residence and found several items of interest, including a clip seal bag with white residue inside, a case with several small sponges and a broken glass pipe with white residue inside.

He said Dibben told police the items were hers and she had used them to smoke methamphetamine.

Dibben’s lawyer Brian McGowan said his client was a full-time carer for her son, who suffered from a chronic kidney disease.

Mr McGowan said Dibben had known a lot of people who had taken the drug and was curious.

“She broke the pipe after using the drug because she came to the conclusion it was not for her,” he said.

Dibben was fined $300. A criminal conviction was not recorded, and the items were forfeited to the crown.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

