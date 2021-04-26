Woman smashes windscreen, tail light with tyre iron

A woman who smashed another’s windscreen with a tyre iron and threw a plastic pot full of dirt is out of pocket almost $1500 for damages.

Shai Pauline Dexter, 34, pleaded guilty on April 22 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of wilful damage and one of common assault.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police were called to a Rockhampton address on February 12 at 8.46am where a woman had smashed a windscreen with a tyre iron.

He said police found the rear windscreen smashed and other damage to the vehicle when they arrived.

Sergeant Dalton said Dexter had retrieved the tyre iron from her own vehicle and used it to smash the windscreen and tail light.

She then threw a plastic pot plant at the car owner, which hit her leg and caused pain.

Sergeant Dalton said Dexter told police she was angry.

Defence lawyer Brandon Gimbert said his client was unemployed and her eldest daughter had post traumatic stress disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

He said once her eldest daughter was set up, Dexter planned to move away from Rockhampton.

Mr Gimbert said Dexter had been friends with the victim for 12-13 months which was followed by 12-13 months of fighting.

He said a mutual friend had messaged her to visit on February 12 to talk about issues and she found the victim at the address when she arrived.

Mr Gimbert said Dexter had anxiety and bipolar disorder and was not on medication at the time.

Dexter had no criminal history.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said she was confident Dexter would not reoffend.

She ordered Dexter to pay $800 in fines and restitution of $1,447.49.