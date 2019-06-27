Menu
Supplied Editorial Nebraska incest
Crime

Woman spared jail for having sex with dad

by New York Post
27th Jun 2019 5:00 AM

A Nebraska woman has been spared jail for marrying her dad following a twisted competition with her half-sister over who could have sex with him, according to reports.

According to the New York Post, Samantha Kershner, 21, met biological dad Travis Fieldgrove, 40, when she was 17 after begging her mom to reveal who he was.

 

 

Samantha Kershner, who was still a teen, when she began to sexually pursue her father Travis Fieldgrove, eventually marrying him. Picture: Facebook

They started sleeping together last September sparked in part by a "jealous competition with her half-sister regarding who could have sex with their father," according to court documents obtained by the Omaha World-Herald.

When police started asking questions, the pair married on Oct. 1 at the Adams County Courthouse in Hastings, according to the affidavit.

DNA results showed a 99.999% probability that Fieldgrove was her father.

 

DNA tests proved that Travis Fieldgrove was undeniably Samantha Kershner’s biological father. Picture: Facebook

 

Kershner was initially charged with incest but pleaded no contest to reduced charges of misdemeanour false reporting, according to KHGI TV.

She escaped jail time and was sentenced in Hall County court to nine months of probation, the report says.

Her father last month was jailed for two years, and ordered to serve a year's post-release supervision with no contact with his daughter.

Their legal problems are not over, however. The two are also wanted in Adams County on more incest charges for getting married there, with Kershner also facing a charge of making false statements under oath, the TV station reports.

 

 

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

