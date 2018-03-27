Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOSPITAL: A 40 years old female has suffered lacerations to the arm and a head injury after being stabbed Saturday night.
HOSPITAL: A 40 years old female has suffered lacerations to the arm and a head injury after being stabbed Saturday night. David Nielsen
News

Woman stabbed in North Mackay altercation

camilla warner
by
25th Mar 2018 9:35 AM

A WOMAN was rushed to Mackay Base Hospital overnight after a stabbing incident at a North Mackay home.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman, aged 40, suffered lacerations to the arm and a head injury in the incident at a Desbois Street address around 11.45pm.

He said she was taken by ambulance to Mackay Base Hospital, but her condition was unknown.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the stabbing was a domestic matter and investigations are ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

domestic incident mackay base hopsital mackay crime mackay stabbing police investigation stabbing
Mackay Daily Mercury
FOUND: Police find dumped rifle linked to CQ fatal crash

FOUND: Police find dumped rifle linked to CQ fatal crash

News Investigations uncover whereabouts of missing firearms after break and enter in Fairybower

'We're getting flogged': 500 CQ protesters against law

'We're getting flogged': 500 CQ protesters against law

News Landholders unite against controversial land clearing proposal

Big surf and wind set to hit the Capricorn Coast

Big surf and wind set to hit the Capricorn Coast

Weather WEATHER FORECAST: Surfers will be happy... boaties not so much.

FINAL COUNTDOWN: Livingstone winner announced tomorrow

FINAL COUNTDOWN: Livingstone winner announced tomorrow

News PAT Eastwood reflects as vote tallying draws to a close

  • 27th Mar 2018 4:13 PM

Local Partners