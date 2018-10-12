Mother’s sex refusal ‘led to stabbing’

A 58-year-old baker allegedly stabbed his former partner to death in her bed after she refused his advances and told him she was seeing someone else.

James Fredes and Erana Nahu, 43, lived together with their two children, aged seven and eight, in Glenfield despite their relationship ending 18 months ago when Ms Nahu began an affair with a work colleague.

Fredes became "enraged" when Ms Nahu elbowed him in the ribs as he climbed into her bed around 1am on Thursday looking for "intimacy" and to restart their relationship, police alleged.

Paramedics remove the body of Erana Nahu after the incident at her Glenfield home. Picture: Bill Hearne

Fredes then walked to the kitchen, took a 30cm knife from a drawer and returned to Ms Nahu and stabbed her in the back, police alleged in court documents.

Her cousin was sleeping in a bedroom nearby and ran to her when she screamed, it is alleged, and she saw the knife in Nahu's back.

Emergency services arrived to find Nahu semi-conscious with blood on the floor. Paramedics attempted to save her, but she died at 2.30am.

Erana Nahu was allegedly stabbed her to death by her partner in Glenfield in the early hours of Thursday. Picture: Facebook

She had wounds on her arms and hands which police will allege appeared to be "defensive".

The children were staying at their aunt's house after being taken there earlier by their mother for a birthday party.

Fredes was charged with murder and did not apply for bail when his case was briefly heard at Campbelltown Local Court yesterday.

He will remain behind bars until his next court appearance in December.

Neighbours paid tribute to Ms Nahu, calling for violence against women to stop following the string of recent deaths across NSW.

Police operations were ongoing in Grahame Ave on Thursday after the death of Erana Nahu. Picture: John Grainger

Police investigate further at the scene. Picture: John Grainger

"(Erana) was a friend of mine. She was beautiful - she was the first person who we knew when we moved into the area," a resident said.

"(She had) beautiful kids and everyone knew her. Erana was just a beautiful person. I'm shaken.

"It's not fair. There's two babies who are not going to grow up without their mum."

"The kids, they're very young, they're still primary school kids. We were standing out here together (with Erana's extended family this morning) - they're not good.

"Losing someone in that way - nobody is doing well."