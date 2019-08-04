Menu
Woman stalked by customer over two months

Kerri-Anne Mesner
4th Aug 2019 11:23 AM
IT TOOK 16 phone calls over two months for one guy to get the message that a woman was not interested.

Michael Edward Bradshaw, 41, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of using a carriage service to harass or menace.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Bradshaw met the woman at her workplace and started calling her in February 2018.

He said during the first call to her workplace, Bradshaw asked if the woman was single and stated he was recently single.

Snr Const Rumford said the woman started keeping a record of the calls, which she found disturbing and disrupted her work.

He said she no longer answered calls at work from private numbers as a result.

Snr Const Rumford said police were speaking to Bradshaw about another matter in November 2018 when they took his phone which revealed he had called the woman's workplace 16 times between February 6 and April 30, 2018.

Defence lawyer Joshua Morgan said his client had not realised the calls had upset the woman, but had realised towards the end of the calling period.

Bradshaw was ordered to pay a $750 fine.

