Woman steals $500 of clothes from Lifeline, plus more

A HOMELESS drug addicted mother of five stole $500 of clothes from Lifeline, $120 motorcycle pants, perfume, oil and tools from other shops during two stealing sprees.

Peggy Sue Smith, 36, pleaded guilty on Friday in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to stealing and drug charges, along with breaching two probation orders.

Many of her offences involved a co-offender - Mark Cecil Flower - who was sentenced on November 14 and received a six month jail term for this body of offending.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said Smith and Flower stole a $87.95 bottle of oil from Puma petrol station on October 8 and perfume from the Chemist Warehouse in North Mackay on January 1.

They also stole tools from Supercheap - including drill bits, angle grinder and folding knife - which were recovered and returned to the store.

At the same time Smith was caught with the Supercheap items, she also had less than a gram of marijuana and a temazapam tablet with no prescription with her name on it, inside her handbag.

Smith stole $500 of clothes from a donation bin at Lifeline on October 16 and $119.19 motorcycle pants from Wurth's Rockhampton on Archer St.

Sgt Dalton said Smith told police who found the motorcycle pants that she had hoped to exchange them for drugs and the clothes from Lifeline were for herself as she needed clothes and had no money.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Smith has split from Flower and has applied for housing in Gympie near family.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke was hesitant to believe Smith had spilt from Flower.

"I was told on the last occasion months ago she had broken up with Mr Flower," he said.

"And then I saw them walking down the street hand in hand 30 minutes later."

Ms Craven said homeless had been an issue for Smith for the past few years, moving from town to town and leading to not complying with probation.

She said homelessness, along with drugs and mental health issues, were the motives behind Smith's offending.

"You possess a criminal history that is quite extensive," Mr Clark said.

"Quite clearly you have been plagued by drug abuse problems."

He ordered Smith to three months jail, wholly suspended and operational for 12 months. Smith was also ordered to pay restitution $377.50 and $400 in fines.