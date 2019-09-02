Sneaky way woman stole $8500 from 87-year-old's bank account

A Bexhill woman has been ordered to pay back her former landlord after she fraudulently cashed cheques.

A BEXHILL woman who fraudulently cashed cheques belonging to an elderly woman has been made to repay the $8500 she stole.

Rhonda Margaret Taylor, also known as Rhonda Tidesell, was convicted of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage or causing disadvantaged by deception in Lismore Local Court earlier this month.

The 47-year-old had on two separate occasions written and cashed two cheques not belonging to her at the Bank of Queensland in Lismore in October 2018.

Court documents revealed Taylor had used two cheques belonging to her 87-year-old landlord, who Taylor had helped the elderly woman "with various domestic duties".

Taylor on two separate occasions had written and collected $6500 and $2000 respectively from the Lismore branch.

But when on a third occasion, she presented a third cheque valuing $2500 she was refused service by the teller, who thought Taylor's "behaviour was a bit odd, like she was attempting to distract her".

The teller had suggested calling the account holder to confirm the transaction, but Taylor had said "not to worry" before leaving the branch with the cheque, according to court documents.

The 87-year-old woman was contacted by the branch and contacted police after she discovered her cheque book was stored in a different location in her home to where she usually kept it.

Taylor was sentenced with a 15-month Intensive Correction Order, which includes 150 hours of community service and ordered to repay the $8500 to the victim.