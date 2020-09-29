Menu
Woman steals electricity from her neighbour

Kerri-Anne Mesner
29th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON woman who stole electricity has been fined more than what her electricity bill was for the power she used.

Delveen Michelle Buckton pleaded guilty on September 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of unlawful taking of electricity.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the defendant went to her neighbours place at 5.30am on March 26, to the downstairs part of the house, plugged in an extension lead and ran it next door to her house.

She said sometime between 6am and 6.30am, the victim noticed the extension lead and made a complaint to police.

Ms King said Buckton told police the victim had allowed her to do a similar thing three to four months prior and thought there would be no issue doing it again.

She said the defendant told police her phone was flat and she needed to get in contact with her children.

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said Buckton had a fault with her own power.

Buckton was fined $350 and no conviction was recorded.

