Chemist Warehouse Rockhampton East St
Woman steals from chemist four times in one month

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
26th Sep 2019 8:29 PM
A REPEAT shoplifter with a keen eye for perfumes will appear in court tomorrow.

A female offender has been charged with four counts of stealing from Chemist Warehouse in East St in Rockhampton’s CBD.

Her latest theft was at around 1.30pm today.

Staff noticed her as a repeat thieve and locked her in the store until police arrived.

She was charged with the theft from today and the day before and also September 4 and 5.

Most items stolen are from the fragrances and cosmetics section.

She also had a warrant against her name for a fail to appear charge.

She will face Rockhampton court tomorrow.

A man has also been charged with public nuisance and assaulting a police officer.

Police were attending another job at Hungry Jacks on George St at 2.15pm when they noticed a man and a woman arguing and yelling in Central Park.

The man lunged towards the woman and the police officers ran over to intervene.

The 23 year old man from Allenstown will face Rockhampton court on October 10.

