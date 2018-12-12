Woman steals from open home while agent isn't looking

Chantelle Ruby Strandquist pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to two counts of enter dwelling and commit an indictable offence and one count of fraud.

A GLADSTONE woman who stole from an open house and pawned the goods for cash has been ordered to complete 12 months' probation.

The court was told Strandquist attended an open house in Gladstone on September 17.

A real estate agent was at the home helping with inspections when Strandquist went upstairs and stole a plugged-in laptop from the owner's bedroom.

The next day she sold the laptop to Speedicash for $90.

The court was told Strandquist attended the home of a former partner at Tannum Sands on October 12.

The victim was inside when they heard Strandquist yelling "I know you're in there".

When the victim looked outside, Strandquist's car was reversing from the driveway, the court heard.

Strandquist gained entry through an unlocked back door and stole a phone, phone charger, credit and cigarettes, the court was told.

When police attended her residence to question her, Strandquist said she had thrown away the items.

She said the victim owed her $1000 and she attended the residence in an attempt to scare.

The court was told the 31-year-old has three children aged 5, 3 and 2.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Strandquist stole for money for her children.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said although the laptop had been returned to the owner, Speedicash was still out of pocket.

Mr Kinsella ordered Strandquist to pay the store full compensation and $139 to her former partner for the stolen goods.

He also placed Strandquist on a 12-month probation order.