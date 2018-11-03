Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Pregnancy test kit thief tells court of happy ending

Ross Irby
by
2nd Nov 2018 3:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Saraha Wade was spotted hiding a pregnancy test kit in her clothes and leaving a store without paying, she claimed it was not intended for her personal use.

Instead, an Ipswich court heard she lifted the $23 test kit to help a friend.

Saraha Jane Wade, 28, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing at North Ipswich on August 21; and contravening a police direction.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said the theft took place at 1pm when Wade was seen to pick the item from a shelf at Coles Riverlink.

She then removed the item from its box and concealed it in her clothes.

Wade went through the self-checkout and paid for milk but not the pregnancy test kit.

Sgt Donnelly said Wade told police she had the money on her but did not want to use it to buy a pregnancy kit.

Sgt Donnelly said she told officers she forgot to attend the police station later as directed.

The court heard there was a happy result - her friend was pregnant.

Magistrate Melanie Ho convicted and fined Wade $300.

ipswich court pregnancy test stealing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Bank cuts off business couple's accounts giving no reason

    premium_icon Bank cuts off business couple's accounts giving no reason

    Business "In June they cut my withdrawal limit saying they weren't happy to take the risk.”

    Global dreams don't take flight as airport plans grounded

    premium_icon Global dreams don't take flight as airport plans grounded

    News International passenger planes grounded for now, focus on trade

    Adult son's violent rage over SIM card denial

    premium_icon Adult son's violent rage over SIM card denial

    Crime He had been on the phone arguing with his girlfriend before

    Group won award for work after freak supercell storm

    premium_icon Group won award for work after freak supercell storm

    Community CQ volunteer rescue group wins award second year running

    • 3rd Nov 2018 11:30 AM

    Local Partners