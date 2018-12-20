Menu
Woman steals Toowoomba taxi at knifepoint overnight

20th Dec 2018 6:38 AM
A WOMAN has been charged following an incident overnight where she allegedly stole a taxi at knifepoint from Rockville.

It will be alleged the taxi driver arrived at a Jonathan St address to pick up a fare when the woman threatened him with a knife.

Then the woman demanded the keys before entering the driver's side and stole the taxi around 11.25pm.

The taxi's GPS tracking indicated it was on the Warrego Hwy and it will be alleged officers observed the vehicle travelling east on the Gatton bypass.

As a result, officers successfully deployed a tyre deflation device at the intersection of Warrego Hwy and Niemeyer Rd near Hattonvale.

The woman was arrested a short time later without incident.

A 23-year-old woman was charged with armed robbery and driving without a licence.

She is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

