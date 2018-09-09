Woman stole cash from colleagues lockers

A 19-YEAR-OLD Rockhampton woman breached colleagues' trust by stealing $200 from their wallets which were kept in lockers during shifts.

Abigail Jami Robertson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Council on Monday to three charges of stealing.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the three offences took place at the Park Avenue Hotel where Robertson worked at the time.

She said Robertson took $50 on two occasions and $100 on the last.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said Robertson had been kicked out of a share accommodation place by friends and was pressured about paying debts, leading to the thefts.

She said since the charges were laid, Robertson lost her job at the hotel and now has a new one.

Ms Madden said Robertson lives with family and plans to relocate to Northern Territory.

Robertson was fined $1500, pay restitution of $200 and no conviction was recorded.