Woman stole headphones because of financial stress

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
24th Mar 2019 12:59 PM
JOSEPHINE Elizabeth Guyer told a court she was struggling financial and "did a stupid thing" when she stole $323.90 headphones from Harvey Norman.

Guyer pleaded guilty on Thursday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count stealing.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Guyer walked into the Yaamba Rd store at 2.30pm with a handbag and empty postal bag.

He said as she entered, she picked up a set of Beats headphones from a display before walking to the electrical section and placing them in a bag.

Mr Studdert said a staff member intercepted as she tried to leave, requesting to look inside her bags, but she refused and continued walking out of the store.

Defence lawyer Bryce Younger said Guyer was struggling financially at the time and was "doing stupid things to get by".

He said she had been sentenced months ago for other like offences and received a prison term of six months.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow ordered Guyer to a three-month prison term with immediate parole to run concurrent with the December sentence.

No request for restitution was made.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

