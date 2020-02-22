Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman strangled, beaten and held captive in unit

by PATRICK BILLINGS
22nd Feb 2020 12:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN allegedly strangled and bashed a woman who was being kept captive in an Ipswich unit, police say.

Ipswich detectives have charged the 29-year-old man with strangulation (domestic violence offence), assault occasioning bodily harm, deprivation of liberty and contravening a domestic violence order.

Police allege the man held a 28-year-old woman against her will in a unit while subjecting her to physical and verbal abuse.

It's alleged she suffered injuries to her head, wrists and face after being strangled and beaten.

Police attended the unit and arrested the North Ipswich man at 6.30pm.

The woman was transported to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening physical injuries.

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

More Stories

Show More
court crime deprivation of liberty strangulation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young guns set for epic battle at CQ Championships

        premium_icon Young guns set for epic battle at CQ Championships

        Sport ‘The track is perfect. There is sure to be some fast-paced action across all the classes.’

        You’ve never seen an auction quite like this

        premium_icon You’ve never seen an auction quite like this

        News Bidders will raise their paddles for Rockhampton’s own House of Hope over the...

        Manager shares communication concerns before mine death

        premium_icon Manager shares communication concerns before mine death

        News Anglo Coal underground mine manager has shared a letter of concerns he sent his...

        ‘Only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured’

        premium_icon ‘Only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured’

        News Mount Morgan woman is calling for a safer alternative to the town’s CBD.